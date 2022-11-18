‘Modern curriculum indispensable for higher education’

Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to enhance quality of education in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22) with the theme of ‘Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs’ at the Waheed Shaheed Hall here on Thursday, he said during the teaching process, students should have the freedom to ask questions so that their skills could improve.

The ICORE-22 was held under the auspices of PU Institute of Education and Research (IER) and attended by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Task Force Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr. Rafaqat Ali Akbar, vice chancellors from various universities, researchers, experts from all over the world, educationists, social scientists, faculty members and a large number of students.

The delegates from all over the world, including Pakistan, presented more than 150 presentations, 46 speakers and educational experts from different countries shared their experiences during the three-day conference.

Dr. Zaidi said the universities should take vigorous steps to promote the creation of new knowledge, modern trends, science and technology. The VC appreciated efforts of the organizers for the conference.

Chairman PHEC Dr. Shahid Munir said that computer literacy should be a part of every curriculum. He said the universities should arrange such a curriculum that was in accordance with the needs of the market and the society.