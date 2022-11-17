Intermediate result announced: check here

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Thursday announced the annual examination results for Intermediate Part 1 held this year. All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites. Students can find out their intermediate results by visiting the websites of education boards. Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 211,906 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 41.24pc. Check Lahore inter results here For BISE Multan results click here Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here Find out BISE Rawalpindi class 12 results here Check BISE Sargodha Intermediate results here BISE Gujranwala students can find out results here DG Khan results https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk Sahiwal results here Bahawalpur students can check results here In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message. Check results via SMS Rawalpindi 800296 Lahore 800291 Multan 800293 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 Gujranwala 800299 Bahawalpur 800298 DG Khan 800295 Sahiwal 800292