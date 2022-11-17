SKMT organises social responsibility award ceremony

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised a ceremony, the annual Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility Awards, to recognise the support of generous donor organisations during the year 2021 at a local hotel in Lahore. The event was attended by top representatives of more than a hundred corporate organisations.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, acknowledged the generosity of donors and said that over the past twenty-seven years, more than Rs. 66 billion have been spent on the treatment of indigent cancer patients. Each year, more than 75% of cancer patients seen at the facilities of Shaukat Khanum receive financially supported treatment. He said that the organisation functions on the principles of quality and equality, making cancer treatment accessible for deserving patients, which distinguishes it from other charitable institutions. This year, SKMT was awarded full Enterprise Accreditation by the Joint Commission International, which is testament to high standards of clinical excellence available for all patients, across its network of diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Dr Faisal also commented on Pakistan’s third and biggest hospital being constructed in Karachi, which is expected to open in 2023 at a total cost of around Rs. 22 billion. He said that little drops make the mighty ocean and based on the journeys of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, the hospital management is confident that the third hospital will become operational towards the end of next year.

The people of Pakistan have shown their trust in SKMT by donating more each year than the year before because they know that the organisation ensures strict transparency in financial matters and its audited annual reports are available publicly. “The continuing support of our generous donors will enable us to expand our footprint and bring hope to thousands of cancer patients”, he concluded.