Drone crash near Lahore’s Orange Line train sounds alarm

On Wednesday, a remote-controlled drone fell close to the Orange Line train station in the Thokar Niaz Baig neighborhood of Lahore, raising concerns among police about the possibility that the drone had been carrying explosives.

The bomb disposal team was called in by the police, who declared the drone to be free of any explosive material following a careful examination.

However, the unmanned aerial aircraft had a camera attached underneath, which the cops discovered (UAV).

The drone was taken by the police, who then initiated an inquiry to find out how and where it took off.

The CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident as well and gave SP Sadr the go-ahead to look into it and report back to him.