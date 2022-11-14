Maria B trending again on twitter but why?

The Oscar contender film “Joyland” is in jeopardy a week before its premiere owing to improper and objectionable content, according to the Central Board of Film Censors Islamabad and the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.

Maria B, the ace designer, has been trending on Twitter because she is also advocating a ban on the film since it violates our Islamic culture and laws.

Homosexuality and LGBT are prohibited in Islam, according to the designer, who then provided references from the Holy Quran and Hadith to back up her claim.

Maria B claimed in a series of Instagram stories that Allah destroyed the Qaum-e-Lut because they were homosexuals and that our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) specifically cautioned his Ummah to avoid this Fitnaa.

“Joyland not only depicts an adulterous affair between two men, but it also promotes gender transition surgery,” the designer stated in her stories.

It is worth noting that Maria B has always been active about the LGBT problem and has expressed her reservations about this agenda.

Maria B trending again on twitter but why?

She earlier criticised LGBT rights campaigners and praised school officials for prohibiting transgender Mehrub Moiz Ali from presenting a Ted Talk at an Islamabad private school.

Maria B. expressed her relief at the censor board’s decision to completely ban the movie, and she also thanked Maryam Aurangzeb for taking this action.

Meanwhile, people seem to divide into two groups over Maria B’s statements. Many people praised her for raising her voice against this LGBT agenda.

Here are the audience reactions who supported her:

On the other hand, a particular fraction who wants the ban to be lifted has criticized Maria B.