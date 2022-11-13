Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has signalled the desire to mend ties with the United States through cooperation with Washington in the future, despite maintaining the stance of a “US conspiracy” behind his ouster as the prime minister, Financial Times reported.

The PTI chairman was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence by the then-opposition on April 9 — becoming the first premier to be removed through the move. Khan — who says America treats Pakistan as a “slave” — blamed PM Shehbaz Sharif and the US for his ouster, however, both deny the claims.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Khan said that “he no longer blamed the US” and wants “dignified” ties with the country if he comes back to power.

Referring to the alleged conspiracy, Khan said that “it was over”.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States,” he said.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US,” the publication quoted the former premier as saying.

Following a rise in popularity due in part to his anti-American rhetoric, many observers now predict that Khan and PTI might witness success in the next general elections due to be held next year.

Khan is leading a much-touted anti-government march with convoys from different cities of Pakistan moving towards Islamabad, and is insistent on “not returning until targets are achieved”. The PTI chief demands a date for the general elections ahead of the due time.

The long march was halted last week as it faced an unfortunate delay after the former premier was targetted in an attempted assassination attack in Wazirabad.