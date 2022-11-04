Cabinet approves importing 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

In new progress in Pak-Russia trade relations, the federal cabinet Friday approved the purchase of 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia.

According to official sources, wheat will be bought at the government level at $372 per tonne.

The cabinet approved the 31st October decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) through circulation.

It is to be noted here that Russia had offered to provide wheat to Pakistan.

The process of importing 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia will be completed by January 15, 2023.

