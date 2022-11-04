Coca-Cola brings its global Fuzetea iced-tea brand to Pakistan

The Coca-Cola Company has launched the iced-tea category in Pakistan with its billion-dollar ready-to-drink (RTD) brand, Fuzetea. This launch marks a brand-new addition to the diverse Coca-Cola portfolio in Pakistan and underlines the company’s commitment to further investing in the country.

Fuzetea is a unique fuzion of tea extracts and fruit flavors which delivers a fresh, indulging, contemporary taste, offering a refreshing alternative within the beverage category. The tea extract in Fuzetea comes from 100% sustainably sourced tea leaves. Launched in 2012, Fuzetea saw accelerated growth to billion-dollar status in less than three years and is currently available in 89 countries worldwide. Fuzetea will be available in lemon & peach flavors and will initially be found in Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

At the launch, Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of Coca-Cola Pakistan said, “Pakistan is a strategically important market for Coca-Cola and amongst the top markets in the world. In line with our purpose of refreshing the world, we are committed to expand our portfolio for people to enjoy a wider choice of beverages that are available elsewhere in the world.” The launch of Fuzetea in Pakistan is in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s goal of evolving into a “total beverage company” by reshaping its growth strategy and operating model in line with changing consumer tastes and buying habits. Coca-Cola has become an integral part of Pakistan since its operations in the country for over 60 years. The company has also expanded its sustainability initiatives with a focus on relief efforts, water stewardship, women’s empowerment, and packaging waste under its World Without Waste vision.