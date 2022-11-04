‘Sevak — The Confessions’ features eight stories

The past, never remains in the past. Its tentacles may be found in the present and Vidly.tv is all set to expose them. Vidly.tv announces Sevak – The Confessions, an original action thriller web series inspired by true stories which can be streamed via the Vidly.tv app and on the web at https://sevak.vidly.tv .

Vidly, a global OTT platform, hails the series as an anthology of intrigue and nail-biting suspense. Brought to life by the amazing partnership of writer, Sajjad Gul and director, Anjum Shahzad, the series stars Mohsin Abbas, Hajra Yamin, Nazarul Hassan, Nayyer Ejaz, Adnan Jaffar and Amara Malik.

Sevak follows a journalist on the run with her informant as she investigates treacherous crimes. Caught in a web of deep subterfuge, they move from clue to clue, finding themselves in the midst of real terror events as they unravel.

Three tracks and eight scintillating stories intertwined with murder, mystery and espionage, Sevak is based on the ever-present and often potent forces of evil that lurk in society.

Sevak tears down the imposing walls of a traditional thriller and enters the realm of a biopic action thriller. Screen-stealing performances from its main ensemble will keep viewers hooked. The series takes a bold visual approach, building nerve-wracking tension as the fates of several characters hang in the balance.

This eloquently stylised espionage thriller draws on a strong plot and an uber talented cast to deliver a historical action series the likes of which has never been seen before. It explores and reveals the true antagonists behind past events of deceit, terror and crime, and leaves the audience wanting to know the full story. Sometimes, to see the truth, you need to walk the path of darkness.