‘Pathaan’ — the king is back with ‘a bang’

The highly-awaited official teaser of ‘Pathaan’ – the Bollywood comeback of Shahrukh Khan – is finally out now.

Millions of fans of Bollywood’s King received an exciting surprise from the megastar on his 57th birthday, as makers of his most sought-after comeback title, ‘Pathaan’ released the official teaser of the film on the special occasion.

Shahrukh Khan, Wednesday morning, dropped the teaser video on his social media handles with a needed warning, as he wrote, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye… (Fasten your seat belt).”

The teaser video full of some raw action and deadly punches gives fans a fair idea of what to expect from the high-octane actioner.

The video begins with a voiceover introducing Pathaan, who was caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The slick introduction followed an action-packed fight sequence before the audience finally caught a glimpse of Khan as he made his enemies explode with powerful kicks. The trailer also witnessed the sultry avatar of the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, who is not just a pretty face in the action flick and gets to pin down a few men while having a love angle with Pathaan.

John Abraham also makes an entry as what seems like a nemesis to Khan’s Pathaan as they get into some raw action over the moving vehicles.

I While the trailer is full of action pieces and massive explosions, moviegoers can expect some romance between Khan and Padukone in their fourth full-length collaboration.

It is pertinent to mention, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ enthralled the fans with the date announcement clip of the movie earlier this year. The minute-long teaser featured King Khan himself with Abraham and Padukone.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

The title will mark the grand comeback of King Khan on screen after four long years.