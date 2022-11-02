COAS stresses importance of air defence in modern warfare

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the importance of air defence in modern warfare and the need for continuous training and upgradation of modern air defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

He said this while visiting the headquarters of Army Air Defence Command on Tuesday, the inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army chief paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved. The COAS was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal upon arrival. Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Dr Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon to Pakistan called on the army chief at the General Headquarters, the ISPR said. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in various fields were discussed.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations are close, warm, cordial and deep. The COAS also expressed that two countries have great potential for cooperation in defence and maritime security which could become a binding factor in our strategic partnership.

The Oman envoy expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.