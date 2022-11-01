Commission set up to investigate journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing

The federal cabinet, on the request of the Ministry of Defence, has approved the constitution of a three-member commission to “inquire into the facts” of the death of journalist Arshad Sharif, a private TV channel reported. The commission is led by Justice Abdul Shakoor Paracha and comprises Additional Inspector-General of Police Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid. It has been formed under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017, an official notification said. The commission will submit its report to the federal government within 30 days. IB official Shahid Hayat is also part of the two-member team that is in Kenya to ascertain the facts surrounding the murder of the senior TV anchor person. “Moreover, post this incident, unnecessary rumour-mongering, virulent speculations and smear campaign has been launched against the armed forces,” the notification read. To conduct an inquiry into the matter, the notification went on, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the commission to be formed.