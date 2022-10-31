Hamza Ali Abbasi turned down a movie with Varun Dhawan

Pakistan’s A-list actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi revealed that he turned the Bollywood movie ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan.

In his recent conversation with a local media outlet, the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star revealed to have turned down two of the film offers from Bollywood. During a segment when his co-guest and close friend, Gohar Rasheed hinted that Abbasi rejected a project from India in 2015, the actor confirmed that it was Varun Dhawan-led comedy title, ‘Judwaa 2’

He revealed that it was due to the turbulent ties between the neighbouring countries due to which he had to decline the offer. Abbasi also mentioned that there was certain content in the script which he was not comfortable with, and hence stepped back.

When further quizzed about the role, the celebrity noted that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala came to him with the script and he has no idea about the role. Abbasi disclosed that he previously turned down Akshay Kumar’s ‘Baby’ as well due to the anti-Pakistan content, and the project later went to Mikaal Zulfiqar.

At another point in the conversation, Rasheed guessed Ayeza Khan as the ‘Favourite Actor’ of Hamza Ali Abbasi, with whom he shared the screen in his breakthrough serial ‘Pyarey Afzal’. The actor showed his agreement, however, added that his best ‘creative collaboration’ was with former actor Ayesha Khan in ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’.