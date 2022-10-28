Shehnaaz Gill dines on the floor with her friends during trip to Dubai

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel and shared a vlog from her stay in Dubai. She attended an event with host of celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan among others. She also gave a clip of herself enjoying her meal with her fans in a desi style. At the end, she thanked them. The fans took selfies and got clicked with her. In the beginning of the video, Shehnaaz got ready for an event with the help of her hair and makeup artists. She then went to a star studded event, featured Kapil, Tiger, Sara among others, performing on stage. She wore a multi-coloured outfit with black socks and white sneakers. Later on, she ate red and green apples and said, “soch rahi hoon, meri pasand ka khaana toh mila nhi apple khaa loon (I am thinking since I have not got my favourite food, I should eat apples only).” In the clip, she expressed her love for Dubai, its buildings and cars. Then, she shared a meal with her fans on the floor. She said, “Sab toh simple banana, pyaaz katteya, tamattar and veggies (Make it simple with onion, veggies and tomatoes).” She further said in her vlog, “Hum jaarhe the kaam karne, par hume mile humaare dost aur hum yaha aagye khaane, free mai (We were going for our work, but we found our friends here and we came to eat here, without paying money)” and started laughing. In the end, she thanked her fans and got clicked with them and she left their home. Reacting to her video, one of Shehnaaz’s fans commented, “She’s such a pure soul yaar.. she’s Soo humble with her fans ..she treats her team just like her family.”