Where to watch Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live HD?

Pakistan and Zimbabwe match T20 World  Cup 2022 will be played at Australia’s Perth International Cricket Stadium on Thursday with a cricketing capacity of 60,000 while millions of fans across the globe are going to watch the game online. The match will be played at 4 pm (PST).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming

Cricket lovers who could not arrive at Optus Stadium could easily watch the match on the following channels:

·         Live Cricket HD

·         Tamasha: Live TV Cricket

·         Ten Sports

·         PTV Sports

·         Tapmad TV

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

