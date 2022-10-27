Macron, Scholz tackle tensions in ‘constructive’ meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch Wednesday, with both sides saying they made progress towards easing differences on energy and defence dogging the European Union’s vital double act.

The two leaders were “of one mind on the major directions” of policy, a German diplomatic source said after the meeting, while a source in the French presidency called it “very constructive”. “Today was a very good and important conversation on European energy supply, rising prices and joint arms projects,” Scholz tweeted. “Germany and France stand close together and are tackling challenges jointly”.

Macron and Scholz were at pains to put on a show of friendliness as Scholz climbed out of his black Mercedes on arrival, with both smiling and shaking hands. The pair spoke for around an hour longer than planned, including a one-on-one session without advisors.