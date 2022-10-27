Would-be crypto investors in Singapore could face risk awareness tests

People looking to trade cryptocurrency in Singapore may soon have to take a test to prove they understand what they are getting into, the central bank said Wednesday, as it looks to prevent clueless investors from bankrupting themselves.

The Asian finance hub has taken cautious steps to expand its digital assets market, but has warned against the risks from trading in digital coins, especially among small investors lured by stories of quick riches. “Trading in cryptocurrencies is highly risky and not suitable for the general public,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said as it unveiled proposals to protect traders. “However, cryptocurrencies play a supporting role in the broader digital asset ecosystem and it would not be feasible to ban them.” Under the plan, which will face public scrutiny before it can become legislation, the MAS will require cryptocurrency service providers to be more transparent in telling consumers about the risks so they can make informed choices.