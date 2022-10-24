90% people drive vehicles in Lahore without license

Excise Department, on Monday, highlighted that 90 percent of the people in Lahore are driving without having a driving license.

According to the Excise department, despite the fact that there are two million cars and five million motorcycles ply on the city’s roads, only 0.7 million driving licenses were issued in the city.

The Traffic Police stated that even though licensing centers have been made available to generate licenses, but still there are only ten percent of drivers have driving licenses.

They further warned that driving without a license is very risky.

However, citizens prefer to drive without a license instead of obtaining a license.