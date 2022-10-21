Punjab CM says 8m deserving families to get ration at subsidized rates under Ehsas Programme

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Shahbaz Sharif stopped the wheat of Punjab and he would deal with it. Shahbaz Sharif only makes announcements and tells a lie. CM while addressing a big public rally said that Sharif family comes and after staging a drama leaves. Sindh was given wheat but we are not being allowed to obtain wheat from our own money. CM said that he holds the people of Talagang his witness and stated that the PML-N people tell a lot of lies. He said that he remained with them for 15 years and had seen them very closely. We requested Allah Almighty to send such a person who can deal with them and we found Imran Khan. If PML-N people go to some shops then slogans of dacoits are chanted on them. CM said that when the flood came then we sent the money and the goods to the people coming from abroad. We did telethon jointly with Imran Khan and collected Rs. 2.5 billion.

He stated that if Imran Khan comes to Lahore then he will bring them here also. Pervaiz Elahi disclosed that the Punjab Assembly passed the Ehsas Programme Bill and now it will be enforced across the province. The flood-affected people will also be given aid from the Ehsas Programme. We would give ration at subsidized rates to the 80 lac deserving families through the Ehsas Programme. The shopkeeper will also be given 10 percent from the Ehsas Programme. He prayed to Allah Almighty to fulfil the promises which he had made with the masses. CM announced that industrial zones will be established in Talagang by setting the road network adding that Talagang industrial zone will be declared tax- free. He resolved to establish factories in the Talagang industrial zone adding that ban from making inductions has been lifted and there will be thousands of employments for the Talagang district. A superior university, a medical college and an engineering university will be established in Talagang. We would fulfil the needs of the people of Talagang by building Tamman Dam and Lava Dam. Four more districts will be set up in Punjab in addition to Talagang. Optometrists will appointed for the eye treatment in the Rural Health Centers. Owner rights will be given to the katchi abadis of Talagang and Chakwal adding that Chakwal will also remain part of progress.

We have formulated a programme to join together Chakwal and Talagang and make it a division. We will also fully activate and functionalize the Lava tehsil. We will also establish state-of-the-art Khatam-e-Nabuwat SAW mosque for thousands of people of Talagang. CM expressed his gratitude to the people of Talagang for according him a warm and a sincere reception. All the people deserted but the people of Talagang stood firmly with him and his generations will not forget their loyalty. Hafiz Ammar Yasir while addressing the public rally said that CM Ch. Pervaiz Elahi is their real benefactor and gave a new identity to Talagang by making it a district. It is the land of martyrs and ghazis and will remain loyal generation after generation. Rasikh Elahi, Assembly member Sardar Aftab, Fouzia Behram, former Chairman Adeel Altaf and notables of Chakwal and Talagang participated in the public rally.

CM chairs meeting of Lahore Div Parliamentarians: A meeting of the assembly members of the Lahore Division was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in which parliamentarians expressed their gratitude for PTI’s victory in the by-elections. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi termed the political win as the success of Imran Khan’s narrative. The assembly members also paid tribute to the development vision of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and offered suggestions for solving the problems of their constituencies.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi assured the implementation of the recommendations and workable proposals of the members of the assembly for the development projects. He said that the popularity of Imran Khan’s vision and narrative is increasing day by day. The government wants to serve the people as much as possible and solve their problems in one year, he maintained. The delay in the ongoing projects should be removed and possible resources will be provided. The repair and maintenance of link roads will be completed on priority. He said that measures will be taken for the upgradation and improvement of THQ hospitals and trauma centers will also be built for immediate medical assistance to the injured in accidents on the connecting roads. The CM also directed to extend the speedo bus route to Wafaqi Colony.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Raas, Khurram Virk, former federal minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah, Karamat Khokhar, members of national and provincial assemblies, commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioners, Police and other officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formed the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education. Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood has been appointed as the chairman of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi gave Mian Imran Masood the notification of the constitution of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education at his office and expressed his best wishes for him on new responsibilities.

Other members of the 12-member taskforce include Punjab Assembly members Shujaat Nawaz, Abdullah Yusuf Waraich, Khadija Umar, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary School Education, Vice Chancellor University of Education, Lahore Dr Talat Naseer, Chief Executive Officer Beacon House School System Qasim Kasuri, Chairman University of Lahore Owais Rauf, Managing Director LACAS Zainab Qureshi, Assistant Professor Sumira Rashid of Institute of Education and Research of the Punjab University.

The taskforce will take steps according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab for the promotion of education. It will make recommendations to improve the performance of government schools, colleges, universities, and intermediate boards. The taskforce will also prepare a report on the problems of private educational institutions. The taskforce will review teachers’ training, curriculum preparation and other issues for the promotion of quality education in the province and submit a report to the Chief Minister Punjab about its recommendations.

Mian Imran Masood has said that it is an honor for me to be elected as the chairman of the taskforce for education. A comprehensive action plan will be prepared to solve the problems of the education sector in Punjab. I will try my best to promote the education sector program of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, he concluded.