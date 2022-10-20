ECP to hear PPP, PML-N foreign funding cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is about to hear the petitions seeking an investigation of party funds of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) next week.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has ordered ECP to fix PPP and PML-N foreign funding pleas for hearing next week said sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib had filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) launched an investigation against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding in 2019.

Earlier it emerged that no records of multi-million donations received by the PPP and PML-N have been found.

Out of seven of these concealed accounts, the sources said that five of them are being operated in Punjab while one each is in KP and Sindh. “PML-N has failed to share details of Rs450 million,” they said adding that the party has only presented a record of two percent of its accounts.

Moreover, the sources claimed that the PPP and PPP-Parliamentarians have unlawfully transferred money to each other as the latter has transferred Rs100 million to the former.