TMUC holds graduation ceremony of LLB Hons

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) H-11/4, Islamabad organized the Graduation Ceremony of International Undergraduate degree LLB Hons to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff last day, says a press release.

The ceremony was held at TMUC Islamabad H-11/4 Campus to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of LLB Hons Class of 2022 TMUC Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi.

Simon Askey, Dean of undergraduate Laws, University of London graced the occasion with his auspicious presence as International Chief Guest of the Ceremony. Mr. Saad Wasim, who currently holds the office of Regional Advisor South Asia, University of London International Programs was also present at the Ceremony. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony. Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized international qualifications offered at TMUC. He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC management and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Sharing his thoughts at the occasion Mr. Simon Askey, congratulated Founder & CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI on offering quality transnational international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country. He congratulated the young graduates and shared his experience from previous Graduation ceremonies he attended. He also shared Alumni success stories and was really impressed on how the graduates expressed their student journey at TMUC especially thanking UoL by saying, “Graduates, the future is in your hands. I am highly grateful to each one of you here who had a wonderful journey with University of London, we look forward to each one of you. Wishing good luck for your future endeavors”. Mr. Simon Askey appreciated CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq for providing students with a platform where they can receive a transformative and world class education.

Few of the outstanding graduates, Mahnoor Omer, Aizaz Marwat, Linta Jameel and Hassan Farooq also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experiences in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

At the end of the ceremony CEO TMUC Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Dean of academics and internationalization Ms. Kholah Yaruq Malik, Rector Dr. Ali, Head of Institution Ms. Rabbea Irfan, Head of Laws Sheikh Waqas Bin Aamir, along with the Chief Guest Mr. Simon Askey distributed awards to the graduates, faculty and high achievers in academics. The graduation ceremony reflects on the pride TMUC leadership takes in its staff, faculty and students and its commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values within graduating millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.