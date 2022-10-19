Contractors directed to expedite work on Sialkot facelift projects

The authorities have directed the contractors to expedite work on projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Programme in Sialkot, WealthPK reports. According to a statement, the Project Director of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Programme (PICIIP), Hamza Salik, chaired a meeting and reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in the city. Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that pace of work on nine different projects was slow.

He added that all construction sites should work with full labour and machinery to expedite the speed. Project Director Hamza Salik said that payments would not be made to the contractor for the day if his workforce was not present at the site of the project. He directed the consultant of Nespak to start work on the delayed project. He said that the restoration of roads and streets, after laying the sewerage and water supply lines, was part of the project.

He stressed the need for completing the work of tuff tiles, curved stone and lane line on the shoulders of Khadim Ali road by November 1. He said that it was the responsibility of the contractor to mobilise all resources. “No Objection Certificate will not be issued for work at the new site unless the contractor shows progress within the stipulated time,” said the project director.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syeda Amina Maududi, Chief Engineer of PICIIP Akhtar Mahmood Abbasi, City Manager of PICIIP Ali Khan, Infrastructure Engineer of PICIIP Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed, Director Monitoring and Elevation of PICIIP Asifa Khaqan, Chief Officer of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto, Chief Officer of District Council Shahid Farooq Waraich and the convenors of the project also attended the meeting, said the statement received.