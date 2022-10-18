Mawra Hussain posted a story regarding the new Saudi Arabian law regarding the Hajj and Umrah.

In reference to the recent decision permitting women to undertake Umrah without a “Mehram,” she posted a picture on Instagram of the announcement with the caption, “Hope they never change this law ever.”

Mawra added several heart emojis to the tale and wrote “Finally” at the bottom to show that she had been anticipating this transformation for a while.

Saudi Arabia gave women from all over the world the opportunity to do Umrah and Hajj without the need for a male guardian, or “mahram,” earlier in October.

The declaration was made by Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, who was visiting Cairo, Egypt.

At a press conference held at the Saudi embassy in Cairo, he informed the media that mahrams are no longer required for women travelling to the kingdom for Umrah or Hajj.

Author and former advisor to the Minister of Hajj Faten Ibrahim Hussein claimed that allowing women to perform Umrah without a mahram makes their lives easier because many of them live in challenging social circumstances and may not be able to find a mahram or may cost them a lot, despite the fact that they want to perform Umrah.

Before this, women could only make the Hajj or Umrah pilgrimage if a male guardian went with them. The rule did not apply to all cases. Women could, for instance, go to Mecca for the Hajj or Umrah with sizable groups of other female pilgrims.