PIA flight attendant goes missing in Canada

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant mysteriously went missing from a hotel after his arrival in Toronto, Canada from Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the PIA administration, flight steward Aijaz Ali Shah arrived in Toronto from Islamabad via the national airline’s flight, PK-781.

He along with other crew members had been staying at a hotel in Toronto.

It was only after he didn’t report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan on October 16 that his colleagues got to know of his disappearance. Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

Many flight attendants of the national airline have previously slipped into Canada for citizenship.

Last year, an air steward for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto which the airline authority confirmed.

The flight attendant Ramzan Gul boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew, confirmed the PIA spokesperson.

PIA authorities said they also updated, on the development, the Canadian immigration authority as the crew member gets clearance under General Declaration and when one of them has indeed gone missing, the immigration authority must be informed over it.