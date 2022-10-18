India’s largest power producer confirms cyberattack on its IT infrastructure

One of the largest power producers in India, Tata Power, confirmed a cyber attack on its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure on Friday. The company has taken suitable measures to retrieve and restore the systems. As of now, all the critical operations are functioning properly. As per the reports of Tech Crunch, the company said, “All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer-facing portals and touchpoints.” The company has not revealed any more details regarding the issue. The Indian government has been highlighting the possible risks to the national electricity network in the country. The recent attack on Tata Powers has now served as an alert for the authorities.