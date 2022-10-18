Off-the-Cuff on the US

Pakistan is passing through historic extremes from climatic disasters to political frustration and chaos. The country is surrounded by strange challenges too, mostly posed by its own “friends”, and enemies within. President Joe Biden’s “off-the-cuff” statement on Pakistan”s nuclear arsenals a couple of days back has once again sparked debate and doubts about the country’s N-assets. Unnecessary and unacceptable for Pakistan and its people as they have all the best capabilities to protect its installations. Creating doubts about it has reflected the unpredictability of the US leadership on its relations with Pakistan.

In recent decades, the world has suffered from the US leadership’s flimsy and insubstantial opinion-based intentional decisions. Four decades of destruction in Afghanistan, the Arab Spring, and a decade of its engagement in Ukraine are the worst examples. Now, an “off-the-cuff” statement on Pakistan has given an extremely negative message to the people of Pakistan on the US integrity of friendship. Casting doubts yet again on Pakistan’s capabilities to protect its nuclear arsenals, a close aide for decades, has sheer damage to the US image globally to what kind of friend the US is. The US foreign office and the Pentagon have to clarify their position.

Increasingly, the US presidency and the Pentagon are losing their credibility the world over. Perhaps, the loss of trust in them does not matter to the US. Good enough. But, it does matter to Pakistan which has struggled over the decades for cordial bilateral relations with the US and the West too. Pakistan is well-protecting its installations and has assured time and again all the global players that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are in safe custody. No one should worry about it. The same has been repeated this time.

After Biden’s creepy statement during a Congressional Campaign Committee reception on the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear assets, it seems that the US-Pakistan bilateral relations will not improve even in the coming days. The US will remain unpredictable and unfriendly. Not all blame on the US. Our politicians are the black sheep too. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is a recent example who is increasingly becoming a security threat to Pakistan and the state institutions. Earlier, he was an economic threat since his Azadi March in 2014 and dharna days in 2016.

The PTI chief believes that the state institutions did it on the US government’s instructions while he was paving a path for bilateral ties with Russia. After an intense mala fide campaign against the US and Pakistan’s state institutions, PTI USA has (said to be) hired a former CIA agent’s lobbying firm for PTI’s public relations with the US government and state institutions. President Biden’s over-blown statement is part of the malicious campaign against the present PDM government. Lust for power may take him to any extent. Nevertheless, a more rational opinion is expected from the US. Not for Pakistan, but globally too, especially the present host spot Ukraine.

As reported and propagated, a new global network of unpredictable biological terrorism is emerging from the US. On Thursday, 22 September, the State Duma of the Russian Federation hosted a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Pentagon’s military and biological activities in Ukraine. The Commission said to have evidence of the Pentagon’s dangerous activities.

In fact, on Russia’s initiative, a meeting was organized in Geneva during 5-9 September on the issue of US military-biological activities in Ukraine, in which 89 state parties to the Biological Weapons Convention participated. Russia presented documents and physical evidence confirming the facts of the US military and biological activities on the territory of Ukraine. Strangely reported that no delegation, including the US and Ukraine, denied the authenticity of any of the documents.

The US at the meeting confirmed the export of biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine. Although they claimed the samples were exported ‘rarely,’ with a justification that they are used for humanitarian purposes. The claim is not supported by any documents. Russia has claimed that the US and Ukraine destroyed biological labs in an emergency and removed documents with samples during the initial days of the Russian Armed Forces Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

On March 13 this year, the world media picked up on the US Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s words about the presence of biological research centres in Ukraine. Nuland said this during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

In the recent Geneva meeting, the US does not deny the official documents stating: “Under a 2005 agreement with Ukraine, it was given the right to request strain samples, in particular for further sequencing, characterization or identification of new and emerging pathogen strains.” However, the US National Intelligence Agency’s annual Genome Editing Threats report identifies these activities as an element of weapons of mass destruction. Enough evidence to conclude the US is guilty of working on biological weapons. The US has been blamed for the lab-made viruses as well.

It is repeatedly confirmed that the Pentagon supervised and implemented the military-biological project in Ukraine. The sanitary and epidemiological departments were established within the structure of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The Russian experts have opined that â€œthis confirms and explains the fact that drugs were tested and experiments were conducted on Ukrainian servicemen.” They believe “it was an answer as to who and how has been drugging the AFU soldiers with psychotropic and narcotic drugs to turn them into maniacal murderers who commit gruesome bloody crimes against civilians.”

Weird to know that the US and Ukraine have collaborated to prepare the most dangerous military-biological weapons of mass destruction for their competitors. Now, the US seems to be using different platforms to hide the Ukraine war realities behind the noise on the nuclear arsenals of Pakistan and other countries, including the probability of the nuclear weapons used by Russia in the Ukraine war. Deceptions and more deceptions, the US has been creating for its global regime.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director Devcom-Pakistan. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed