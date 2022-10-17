Watch: Virat Kohli’s funny dance moves leave teammates in splits

With India poised to face Australia in their first T20 World Cup warm-up game, star batsman Virat Kohli was all smiles during the team’s training session at Brisbane’s Gabba.

Former India captains KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh were seen having fun with their teammates.

Kohli, who recently achieved his 71st century after an almost three-year wait, was demonstrating his amusing dance moves, leaving Rahul, Arshdeep, and Bhuvneshwar in stitches.

Kohli had previously struggled with his form, but he made a stunning recovery at the 2022 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter finished the regional tournament as the continental event’s second-highest run-scorer, trailing only Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

Kohli also ended his nearly three-year international century drought during the competition. He had a 122-run knock against Afghanistan.

Kohli’s hot streak continued with a 63-run knock against Australia in the third and final T20I of a bilateral series, followed by a 49-run knock against South Africa in the second T20I of another bilateral series.

India will play two warm-up games before opening their World Cup campaign against archrival Pakistan on October 23 at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India’s first warm-up game will be against hosts Australia on Monday, followed by a game against New Zealand on Wednesday. Both games will take place in Brisbane.

