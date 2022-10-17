Pakistan Army’s Story of Triumphs

Civil-Military relations have negatively been seen in Pakistan ever since. The blame has always been born by the Army. It has to be seen however how Army in the past has been assisting the successive governments. If, for instance, we take a look at the past five or six years, then very interestingly, one figures out that whenever the civil-military leadership has joined hands together under a civilian setup, there has been unbelievable positive outcomes under which together they have managed to overcome an enormity of multiple challenges facing the country. A military belongs to nation – over and above any kind of political bias or thinking.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given the charge of Pakistan’s ‘incumbent’ Chief of Army Staff on 29 November 2016. It was a time when the war against terror had entered its decisive phase, with Pakistan facing multiple political and economic challenges at the same time. The Army in his supervision came up with a vision to working together with the government for maintaining law and order in the country, improving the civil-military relationship as well as strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the international community. The launching of an all-encompassing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the efforts to solidify relations with regional countries, the endeavors for US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the goodwill gestures shown to everyone, is all reflective of that vision.

The Army Chief’s services towards restoration of peace within the country and in the region as a whole are certainly commendable; his close focus has remained not only Pakistan, but also the entire region as priority number one. To him, countries do not progress singly alone, but only if the entire region moves ahead on the path of growth and development.

SAFE AND SECURE ENVIRONMENT

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad commenced on 22 February 2017 under which Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were conducted in the width and breadth of country. It was aimed at restoring law, order and peace within Pakistan by first tightening noose against the elements of evil and then finally eliminating them from our soil. This operation was regarded as the national cause of which the people of Pakistan are the important part as well as a primary focus. It is actually the people’s role that determines how pivotal is it to exterminate extremism and terrorism. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad started at a point when the terrorists tried to hide themselves in urban areas, after suffering huge losses in men and material. There in the populated areas they started hitting soft targets, which in deed necessitated the initiation of a comprehensive all-encompassing operation.

Steps Against Terrorism

Following points were mainly taken care of under Radd-ul-Fasaad: The right of the use of power rests with the State; securing the western frontiers under WBMR (Western Border Management Regime); eliminating of terrorists’ safe havens throughout the country; ending of violent extremism; and, culminating of the welfare initiatives in terror-hit areas.

A narrative can be countered by bringing up a better narrative evolved through national consensus. In order to draw positive results, it was mandated to implement, in letter and spirit, the National Action Plan (NAP), bring the tribal areas into mainstream, and garner effectively enacted reforms by the government.

Karachi Operation

Karachi Operation was conducted during the last six years under a well-thought-out comprehensive strategy, which evidently brought down the crime rate of kidnapping for ransom and extortion, acts of terrorism and street crime. During the same period of time, extremist organizations and groups were eliminated. The peace returned to the ‘City of Quaid’ as a result. Karachi, the jugular vein of Pakistan’s economy, was once the 6th amongst 121 cities, in the World Crime Index. Now its Safety Index has risen to 45.9%, while the Crime Index has come down to 54.1%. Likewise, the best possible strategy employed by the Army made the Karachi city’s transformational plan a success, that too at a time when federal and provincial governments were reluctant to take a responsibility.

Operational Response

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on one hand proved himself as a ‘terminator’ to the enemies of peace, he at the same time is also credited for giving a befitting response to the aggressive postures of Pakistan’s arch enemy India. When India, already involved in weakening Pakistan through acts of terrorism, economical and 5th Generational Warfare conspiracies, resorted to a seemingly decisive maneuvering against Pakistan in February 2019, the military leadership of the country came up with a well-thought-out strategy and swift dare-day-light response to Indian hostility that resulted in teaching the enemy an unforgettable lesson. Still the Indians are licking the wounds inflicted by Pakistan on 27 February. Certainly, the credit goes to the Army leadership’s brilliant military strategy that saved the South Asian region from an impending holocaust.

Abinandan’s arrest, the befitting response to enemy’s provocations on LoC, and heavy losses inflicted on the Indian side proved to New Delhi as well as the world at large that Pakistan is capable of defending every inch of its territorial boundaries on the ground, in the air and in the sea. At the same time, leadership’s role remained pivotal to effectively lodging protests against the changing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and in also becoming a forceful voice for the affected people of IIOJK.

NATIONAL ACTION PLAN (NAP)

Out of total 20 National Action Plan points, 9 points come in the ambit of Pakistan Armed Forces, which have successfully been implemented by the Army. While following the National Action Plan, in a bid to eliminate terrorism and end extremism, the literature carrying sectarianist, extremist and hateful material was banned and confiscated, while more than 78 terrorist organizations and their leaders came under NAP’s watch.

Paigham e Pakistan

Paigham e Pakistan is the significant part of NAP. For the first time, over 1800 religious ulema together released an edict against terrorism and extremism. Here comes General Bajwa’s personal efforts to garnering support and mutual consensus by Wafaq-ul-Madaris and ulema, who really helped in making the most effective narrative against the elements of hate. Be it the mandate of implementing NAP for countering extremism or action against the banned organizations or be it the action plan of chasing and eradicating the remaining terrorists, the security agencies conducted intelligence based operations through the width and breadth of country, without discrimination of color or race.

Besides banning hate speech or confiscating inciteful material, the terrorists’ narrative and its dissemination was effectively countered and failed.

De-Radicalization

Under the De-Radicalization Program, which was a part of Radd-ul-Fasaad, 4,988 people have so far been reintegrated into the country’s mainstream. The terrorists’ assets have been frozen and their movement is banned. More than 1,200 sub-nationalist extremists have been brought back to normal way of life. At the same time, jihadi organizations like Ansar-us-Shariah Karachi, JuA Kurram Chapter, TTS Lahore Chapter, TTP Swabi Chapter, Intiqam e Waziristan Group, TTS Dir & Swat Chapter have been eliminated.

Madrassa Reforms

Pakistan Army played a pivotal role in madrassa reforms and bringing back religious harmony in the country. Paigham-e-Pakistan in fact helped in saving the youth from going into the dirty trap of terrorism, and defeated the narrative of violent, militant and extremist ideologies.

SECURITY

Fencing/ Border Management

Pakistan if one talks about border security has successfully managed to make it safer than ever. Terrorists’ free cross-border movement had been a major hurdle in the way to bringing the war on terror to its logical end. But the military’s vision and its leadership’s resolve made it possible to permanently secure the 2600-km-long western border through the most challenging project of fencing, which Pakistan completed within only a period of 4 years. In order to make it further foolproof, 679 forts, border posts and border terminals were built along the fence line. This gigantic success can be gauged from the fact that if the border had not been secured through fencing, then in the post American withdrawal situation and from the left-unstable Afghanistan, there could have been the start of another spell of terror attacks from this width to the other breadth of Pakistan.

FATA Merger

FATA ever since Pakistan came into being had virtually been out of the mainstream national domain, where no development was being made, like that of the rest of Pakistan. It was the Army leadership’s initiative that made it possible to take all the stakeholders in confidence and get materialized the merger of FATA. Consequently, now after the merger, the rule of law has started prevailing and the development process at par with the rest of the areas has begun.

TDPs

The honorable return of TDPs, who got affected during the Zarb-e-Azb operation, was a difficult yet tedious task. The Army under a comprehensive strategy first housed the displaced people from tribal districts in temporary makeshift camps, and later ensured their return to own homes. Till to date over 99% people have been settled back to their native places.

Demining

Deadly landmines laid by terrorists in the erstwhile tribal areas took lives of a number of citizens and security personnel, while numerous of others got injured. Ironically enough, the mining issue was also being used as anti- Pakistan political card. Therefore, the issue was immediately addressed. Army Engineers started Demining Operation, which defused over 80 thousand landmines. This achievement did come but not without a cost; it took lives of 4 army jawans, and injuries to 231 personnel.

FATF

Pakistan has also been a victim of Lawfare; the Indian lobby in particular created hurdles in Pakistan’s way. When Pakistan was put on FATF’s Grey List, India tried to get Pakistan blacklisted. Here, too, Pakistan Army stepped ahead and failed the Indian designs, by making possible that all the 27 FATF points should be positively addressed. This timely initiative set the course for Pakistan to likely move from Grey list to White list.

US WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN

The international community rightly recognized and duly appreciated Pakistan’s key facilitative role, which it played under General Bajwa’s Afghan Peace Process initiative. He, during his first visit to Kabul in 2017, entered into a comprehensive peace dialogue, and is still continuing efforts for garnering a durable peace in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa played important role in the safe exit of American military personnel as well as citizens.

CREDITING THE NATIONAL EXCHEQUER

Mishandling of Karkey and Riko dek had irreparably cost Pakistan billions of dollars’ penalty. This could have been shaken the very foundation of Pakistan’s economy. But those who are privy to the latest, do rightly recognize that it is only the Pakistan Army’s restless efforts, under Gen Bajwa’s leadership, that have enabled the country to get out of that crisis.

Kartarpur Corridor

The enemy has always targeted peace. Pakistan instead has ever extended a hand for friendship. Kartarpur Corridor validates this fact. This was solely the initiative of Pakistan Army. FWO, in just a short period of 8 months completed the corridor project, and virtually made the impossible possible.

It is by dint of this initiative that the world has come to know that in Pakistan the minority communities do enjoy full and total religious freedom, and equal opportunities to grow. This recognition was made none else but by the UN Secretary-General himself, who eulogized Pakistan’s commendable initiative, during his landmark Kirtarpur visit.

Moreover, the opening of Kartarpur Corridor rendered Modi’s government speechless. New Delhi came under tremendous pressure as the observers regarded this initiative as Pakistan’s ‘master stroke’. Obviously, the credit goes to the military leadership.

Military Diplomacy

The leadership, under a well-envisaged successful military diplomacy provided a solid ground towards making Pakistan’s dream for economic development, peaceful and prosperous future a reality. Specifically, it focused on improving the socioeconomic and military ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE and China.

IMF Deal

The Army Chief amidst the economic crisis approached the Saudi- UAE leadership and the American under-secretary for foreign affairs; he asked for their role towards materializing an agreement with IMF. In fact, it is his special efforts that paved the way to a deal with the IMF.

CPEC

Each and every wicked attempt aimed at sabotaging CPEC or other development projects in Balochistan was made to fail. Special Security Division was raised for CPEC security, which implemented multiple security plans after taking into cognizance the pros and cons of the possible threats to the project. CPEC and other projects’ security is being ensured even at the cost of priceless sacrifices. No project has been rendered short of progress, despite the existing of multiple challenges and threats.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT

Army has played significant role in the Pakistani nation’s collective effort towards dealing with the deadliest pandemic of this century. It has a key role in establishing NCOC in 2020 and making it functional. When Army was engaged in fighting on all other fronts, Covid-19 spread as major national security threat, which urgently prompted to take timely measures. NCOC’s task in this regard is therefore noteworthy.

LOCUST

Pakistan met a food security emergency in 2020 with the sudden outbreak of Locust, a bigger threat to the crops. Governments were lacking resources as well as the capacity to counter Locust. So, realizing the ineffectiveness of government’s Plant Protection Department, a Locust Control System was immediately established at GHQ under the supervision of Engineer-in-Chief, which took timely steps to face the locust threat. Army sent out spray teams in the locust-hit areas and also spray planes were made available.

Polio

Pakistan Armed Forces are hugely contributing with the civil departments in the country’s anti-polio drive. Its leadership is equally concerned that Pakistan may be included in the list of polio-free countries, and children get no more affected by this cruel disease. Army provided every possible security for the polio administrating team in Balochistan and KP. Its key role did enhance the effectiveness of this campaign, a fact which even Bill Gates positively mentioned in a statement. He commended Army’s efforts.

Floods

At a time when one-third area of the country is inundated by flood waters, the Armed Forces are busy, day and night, in helping out their brothers and sisters, with the special concern of Chief of Army Staff. Every officer and jawan is religiously striving to do their sacred duty and mitigate the sufferings of people more on the humanitarian grounds, too. The Chief has himself visited the flood affected areas in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and oversaw the ongoing rescue work. On his earnest appeal, friendly countries and overseas Pakistanis are generously helping Pakistan.

PERSONAL BIO

General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined Pakistan Army on 24 October 1980. He got commissioned in the renowned 16 Baloch Regiment’s unit. His father, Lt Col Muhammad Iqbal Bajwa, also belonged to the same unit; he died of sudden heart attack while being in active service. Then, Qamar Bajwa was only 7 years old. He grew up later under his mother’s supervision. By virtue of his brilliance and professional martial acumen, he graduated from Canadian Military’s Command & Staff College, America’s Naval Post-Graduate University Monterey (California) and Islamabad’s National Defence University. He served as Instructor School of Infantry & Tactics, Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. He also served as Chief of Staff of the Rawalpindi Corps. He commanded his own 16 Baloch Regiment unit and an Infantry Brigade. He also remained the Force Commander of Northern Areas. Moreover, he commanded the Pakistani contingent in Congo under the UN Peacekeeping Mission. He also remained the Corps Commander of the biggest and most significant Rawalpindi Corps.