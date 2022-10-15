Capt (r) Safdar files contempt plea against Aitzaz

Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Saturday filed a contempt of court plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan for “defaming” his acquittal. The PPP leader earlier this week alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family clear the cases of corruption against them. Safdar has made the state, through the Advocate-General for Pakistan, and IHC’s registrar as respondents in the contempt of court plea. The PML-N leader mentioned that Aitzaz Ahsan, through his statement, “defamed” him, and his acquittal had been tainted, while his “esteem, in the eyes of the general public, has been lowered due to baseless allegations”. The petition mentioned that the PPP stalwart’s statement also violates Article 2-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. Safdar also demanded that to ensure the public’s confidence in the court, it should summon Aitzaz Ahsan and impose penalties on him, including imprisonment. The PPP leader, apart from alleging that the establishment helped the PML-N leaders, said that the cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident. In response, PPP’s top leadership distanced itself from Aitzaz’s recent statement, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy.