Sweden parties agree to form govt with far-right backing

Three Swedish right-wing parties will build a minority government with the unprecedented backing of the far-right Sweden Democrats, the parties said Friday, unveiling plans for new nuclear reactors and a crime and immigration crackdown. The incoming government will be made up of the conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the far-right Sweden Democrats remaining outside the coalition but providing key support in parliament. The four presented a 62-page roadmap Friday for their cooperation, outlining measures to address what they defined as the biggest challenges facing Sweden: rising crime, immigration, energy, healthcare, education, the economy and the climate. “All this in what is possibly the most dangerous time for Sweden since World War II,” Moderates leader Ulf Kristesson told reporters in a reference to the war raging in Ukraine which prompted Sweden’s historic NATO membership application. Parliament will vote on Kristersson as the new prime minister on Monday and the future government is expected to take office on Tuesday, just over a month after the right-wing won a narrow victory in a general election that ousted the Social Democrats after eight years in power.