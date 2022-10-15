Punjab CM approves establishment of four new districts in province

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has made a big announcement to make five new districts in the province. On the instruction of chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, the chief minister approved to make Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu new districts.

The CM said that the promises made to the people have been fulfilled. I announced giving the status of a district to Taunsa in the big public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA in 2005; and also announced the making of Talagang a district in a large gathering of Hafiz Ammar Yasir in 2018. Thank God, I approved the making of Taunsa and Talagang as districts now. Similarly, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu have also been approved to be made into districts and thanks be to Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promises made to the people of Taunsa, Talagang, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu, he added.

A high-level meeting was held under the chair of CM Parvez Elahi which was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assembly of respective areas including Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Muhammad Shabbir, Latasab Sati, Muhammad Rizwan, Rasikh Elahi, chief secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and related officials attended the meeting.

The SMBR gave a briefing on new districts in Punjab. The CM noted that health and other facilities would be improved due to improvements in administrative matters. The decision to create new districts has been made keeping in mind the convenience of the parliamentarians and the people as the fruits of development will reach the doorsteps of the ordinary people. The new districts will be put on the path of financial independence. On the demand of Mohsin Leghari, work has also started on making Jampur a district and a final decision will be taken in this regard in the next few days, he added.

The assembly members from Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for approving the district status and said that the people will always remember his decision. You have won our hearts by fulfilling the long-standing public demand, they said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he is grateful to Imran Khan and Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for making Taunsa Sharif a district and this would help to remove the deprivations of the people of the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of throwing abandoned corpses on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan and sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education. He ordered to hold an inquiry and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible staff. An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the roof; he said and made it clear that the desecration of dead bodies is intolerable. There is no room for such an incident in any society as it’s a mockery of humanity, he emphasized. The inquiry should be completed soon to determine the responsible persons and they should be punished severely, he concluded.

CM congratulates Rescue 1122 on completion of 18 years of service : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization is very close to his heart.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM noted that Rescue 1122 does not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situation. I am happy that Rescue 1122 is always at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity, he said. Accidents, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, medical emergencies, fires whatever, rescue 1122 is the first to reach out.

The CM stated that Rescue 1122’s performance during the recent floods was exemplary. The Rescue 1122 staff is earning a reward along with their duty. Rescue 1122 is an ideal emergency service in South Asia; he said and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 service has been extended to the tehsils. Rescue 1122 has rescued 11.5 million emergency victims so far. The first modern fire rescue service responded in time to one lakh 97 thousand fire incidents, he added. The fire rescue service of Rescue 1122 also saved potential losses of 586 billion rupees. Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 motorbike service has been extended to all districts of Punjab. The average response time of the Rescue 1122 motorbike service is four minutes. More than 11 lakh emergency responses were given by the timely response time of the Rescue 1122 motorbike service. Through the patient transfer service, Rescue 1122 transferred 11 lakh, critical patients, to hospitals. Rescue 1122 established the first disaster emergency response team in 2006 and it also received the honor of certification from the United Nations in 2019. Rescue 1122 established community emergency response teams at the union council level. More than 23 thousand rescuers were also trained at the Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Academy, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the national cricket team for defeating the Kiwis in the final at their home ground. Muhammad Nawaz played the best game to lead Pakistan to victory. Hard work, passion and determination result in victory and the Pakistani team proved this again today, he said. The Pakistani players played the best game through teamwork and won. The victory has boosted the morale of Pakistani players and it is hoped that the series of successes will also continue in the World Cup, he concluded.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas and Hashim Dogar met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi today at the Chief Minister’s Office. Matters of mutual interest and political situation were discussed in the meeting.