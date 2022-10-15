Celebrity designer Anjali Phougat’s designer dream collection worn by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

Anjali is an accomplished fashion designer and stylist who has a passion for making women look and feel beautiful. When Anjali Phougat walks into a room, heads turn. She’s that magnetic kind of person. Always styled to perfection with a warm smile, the U.S.-based fashion designer is a force to be reckoned with. Her collections reflect her Indian heritage while also incorporating modern trends and techniques. Anjali’s goal is to promote South Asian culture globally and make it more accessible to people all over the world. On the surface, Anjali Phougat’s life seems like a series of happy coincidences. After close to 15 years, Ms. Phougat has carved her own niche within the fashion industry in North America. With a special focus on clothes and jewelry, Ms. Phougat runs a boutique and has built up a strong clientele that goes well beyond the South Asian community in the U.S. Currently she is living in Ohio, United States with her husband and daughter.

As a youngster, she always had a penchant for dressing up well and making a statement with her clothes. This led her to compete in the Miss Haryana pageant about 20 years back, and she emerged as the winner. Since then, she has been closely associated with the fashion industry and has worked on a number of fashion events and projects. Her designs have been worn by contestants in Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. When Anjali Phougat was crowned Miss Haryana in 2006, she could never have imagined the heights she would achieve in the fashion world in such a short span of time. That was the time when her career started in the fashion industry, and today she is the biggest Fashion Designer from India, Anjali has come a long way. Her achievements have not only made her a household name in India but have also won her international acclaim.

Do you know that the Lehanga and jewelry that Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in 2021 wore was designed by Anjali Phougat? Not only this but several high-profile celebrities wears the design of Anjali Phougat. Anjali is the CEO of Designer Dream Collection, a luxury fashion brand that is quickly gaining a reputation for putting its customers first and thinking outside the box. What makes her business stand out from others is the passionate support she has for various social causes. Anjali and her team believe in coming up with fashion statements that are unique and innovative, which is why their business is growing rapidly. Anjali is a highly-successful businesswoman with more than a decade of experience in the fashion industry. Anjali’s outfits were also showcased on the 2021 and 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet and New York Fashion Week shows. She is associated with and worked with many top Bollywood & Hollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra’s sister Mannara Chopra, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Zeenat Aman, Ashmit Patel, Shakti Kapoor, and many others.

In 2020, Anjali was named in Times 40 under 40, an annual list of the most influential young people in the world. The next year, in 2021, Anjali's hard work paid off again when she won the best short film award at the Cannes Global Short Film Festival for her film Inclusion Through Unity,' which focuses on positivity, diversity, and inclusivity. Anjali's unique aesthetic has been featured in Bride Vogue, Mob Journal, Milan Italy, South Asian wedding, Dreamy Magazine, Jolie N magazine German fashion magazine, and Luxia Magazine Paris, and many others. This year, Anjali presented her couture collection at New York fashion week, and her bridal blog and designs have been featured in publications throughout the United States, Milan (Italy), Dubai, and France. She has received several awards for excellence in styling and has been a part of numerous panels as a judge in U.S.-based beauty pageants. Her outfits have been featured on the red carpet and in fashion shows around the world. In 2022, Anjali and Designer Dream Collections models wearing her designs were featured as a "Role Model" on Times Square billboard in New York City several times.