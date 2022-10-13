Talat’s 115 not out in vain as Northern beat Balochistan in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Northern defeated Balochistan by 10 wickets, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa versus Central Punjab and Southern Punjab versus Sindh matches ended in draws in the third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which ended on Wednesday. Hussain Talat stroked his fourth century in 51 matches as Balochistan, who resumed their second innings at 136 for five and required another 168 runs to make Northern bat again, added 200 runs on the final day to be dismissed for 336 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Northern took just 43 balls to race to the 33-run target for their second victory in three matches. Hussain, who had yet to open his account when play ended on Tuesday, scored an unbeaten 115 from 178 balls with 15 fours and two sixes. He added 93 runs for the sixth wicket with Khurram Shahzad (59 from 89 balls with 11 fours) as the last four Balochistan wickets added 107 runs with Hussain dominating the scoring. For Northern, 20-year-old Mubasir Khan, who was adjudged player of the 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, followed up his three for 18 with three for 50 for match haul of six wickets for 68 runs.

Brief scores (3rd round, day 4 of 4):

1: Southern Punjab-Sindh match ended in a draw at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Southern Punjab (overnight 259-7) 278 all-out, 94.3 overs (Usman Salahuddin 89, Umar Siddiq 47, Ali Usman 42, Mohammad Ilyas 39; Abrar Ahmed 5-94, Mohammad Umar 2-51, Mir Hamza 2-52) and (overnight 77-3) 283 all-out, 85.5 overs (Zain Abbas 138, Umar Siddiq 42, Ali Usman 26 not out; Abrar Ahmed 6-100, Ghulam Mudassar 2-59, Mir Hamza 2-64) vs Sindh 181 all-out, 50.2 overs (Mohammad Umar 59, Saad Khan 36, Fawad Alam 32; Mohammad Ilyas 5-50, Ahmed Bashir 3-31, Mohammad Abbas 2-41) and (overnight 57-0) 326-7 (Omair Bin Yousuf 110 not out, Saim Ayub 95, Saad Khan 44, Saud Shakeel 24, Fawad Alam 22; Mohammad Abbas 3-55, Ahmed Bashir 2-53)

Match points: Southern Punjab 13, Sindh 9

2: Northern beat Balochistan by 10 wickets at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

Northern (1st innings) (overnight 347-3) 520-8d, 116 overs (Faizan Riaz 201 not out, Mohammad Huraira 169, Abdul Faseeh 34, Umar Amin 22; Taj Wali 5-91) and 34-0 vs Balochistan (overnight 108-4) 216 all out, 81.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 53, Hussain Talat 48, Yasir Shah 31, Haris Sohail 26; Mubasir Khan 3-18, Athar Mehmood 2-45, Kashif Ali 2-55, Aamir Jamal 2-67) and (overnight 136-5) 336 (Hussain Talat 115, Khurram Shahzad 59, Ali Waqas 41, Imran Butt 38; Mubasir Khan 3-50)

Match points: Northern 26, Balochistan 2

3: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab match ended in a draw at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (no play)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 220 all out, 77.4 overs (Waqar Ahmed 58, Sahibzada Farhan 44, Nabi Gul 40; Usama Mir 6-91, Ahmed Daniyal 3-33) and 174-3 (Sahibzada Farhan 100 not out, Rehan Afridi 54 not out) vs Central Punjab (overnight 173-4) 274 (Abid Ali 66, Abdullah Shafique 51, Mohammad Saad 37, Tayyab Tahir 33, Ali Shan 22; Khalid Usman 6-86, Sajid Khan 4-100)

Match points: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9, Central Punjab 12.