COMSATS, PMD sign MoU for advance research on weather patterns

The Department of Meteorology of the COMSATS University Islamabad and Pakistan Meteorological Department have joined hands on Wednesday to collectively apply advance research on weather patterns. In that regard, a memorandum of understanding has been signed, during a ceremony, held at Islamabad Campus presided by the Rector CUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, while Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Registrar CUI and Mahr Sahibzad Khan, Director General Pakistan Met Department signed the document. Senior officials of Pakistan Met Department and COMSATS University Islamabad witnessed the event.

The MoU would enable cooperation between CUI and PMD in implementing forecast-based action program and promote evidence based- early decision support system and extreme weather advisories. The Department of Meteorology, CUI and PMD hd held a healthy knowledge exchange relationship since 2005 said Dr. Kalim Ullah, Chairman, CUI Meteorology Department.

Formalizing the cooperation would enable both institutions to advance in achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for improving the socio-economic condition of the country through the exchange of knowledge, forecast and data services. Prof. Afzal suggested that CUI and PMD should work closely on exchange of hourly short-range precipitation forecasting models for rainfall probability, temperature, and humidity.

He said that the recent flooding and smog phenomenon were of a great concern for Pakistan. He called on the PMD to promote the deployment of professional meteorologists to educate the general public on climate change in the electronic media. He said that CUI would work closely with PMD to secure international partnerships for regional weather modelling and mitigation of climate change. Mahr Sahibzad, while speaking at the occasion, apprised that Pakistan had seen an unprecedented glacier burst at 33 locations this year as opposed to one-third the number in preceding years.

Similarly, temperature and rain pattern this year had also been irregular, while Pak-Met Department was successfully able to forecast all unprecedented weather events. He said that lack of adoption of green technologies, deforestation, massive urbanization and primitive farming practices were factors that had aggravated the changing climate patterns.

He said that Pakistan’s contribution to Green House Emissions was less that 0.8%, while USA, Russia, India were among the more significant contributors.

He urged for the greater climate action by the international community, particularly the highly industrialized nations. Both delegations of PMD and CUI discussed presents challenges of Climate change and risks to environment, economy, human health, and natural resources. The recent monsoon and subsequent flood disasters in many parts of the country had surfaced the need of an effective multi-hazard early warning system.