Taiwan stocks down more than 4% in mixed Asia trade

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan’s benchmark index fell 4.35% to 13,106.03 on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC.

Japan and South Korea’s markets also resumed trading after a holiday on Monday. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.64% to 26,401.25 and the Topix lost 1.86% to 1,871.24. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.83% 2,192.07 and the Kosdaq shed 4.15% to 669.50.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 3.16%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up earlier gains to closed 0.34% lower at 6,645.

Mainland China markets bucked the trend regionally, with the Shanghai Composite gaining 0.19% and the Shenzhen Component rising 0.529%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell around 2%.

“Equities continue to sell off as the impact of tighter monetary policy spooks investors,” ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

TICKER COMPANY NAME PRICE CHANGE %CHANGE .N225 Nikkei 225 Index *NIKKEI 26401.25 -714.86 -2.64 .HSI Hang Seng Index *HSI 16872.08 -344.58 -2 .AXJO S&P/ASX 200 *ASX 200 6645 -22.8 -0.34 .SSEC Shanghai *SHANGHAI 2979.79 5.65 0.19 .KS11 KOSPI Index *KOSPI 2192.07 -40.77 -1.83 .FTFCNBCA CNBC 100 ASIA IDX *CNBC 100 6888.05 -174.45 -2.47

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.04% at 10,542.10, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks.

The S&P 500 also slipped 0.75% to 3,612.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 93.91 points, or 0.32%, to close at 29,202.88.