Do men age faster than women? A recent study by Finnish academics has revealed that men age faster than women. Men are biologically four years older than women by the time they’re 50.

A doctoral researcher and lead author of the study Anna Kankaanpää said that they have found men to be biologically older than women of the same chronological age, and the difference is considerably larger in older participants.

According to the first-of-its-kind study, the gap already exists in the 20s.

Researchers compared the chronological age of thousands of volunteers — how many birthdays they’ve had — against their biological ones. Scientists conducted the research using tests that estimate the body’s decline based on subtle markers attached to our DNA.

The findings, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A, could help explain why men age faster than women.

Men in Britain have a life expectancy of 79, compared to 83 for women. Women tend to live around five years longer (80) in the US.

Anna ‘We observed a sex difference in the ageing pace, which was not explained by lifestyle-related factors.

Anna Kankaanpää said that ‘In our study, we also used a quite rare study design and compared the ageing pace among opposite-sex twin pairs.

‘A similar difference was also observed among these pairs of twins. The male sibling was about one year biologically older than his female co-twin. These pairs have grown in the same environment and share half of their genes. The difference may be explained, for example, by sex differences in genetic factors and the beneficial effects of the female sex hormone oestrogen on health,’ she added.