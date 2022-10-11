‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to set new trends for Pakistani film industry: Asad Jamil Khan

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” is going international. The impact of its hype can be gauged from the fact that Norway’s biggest cinema screen consisting of 885 seats is completely sold out for the film. Moreover, the film will be screening in 50 cinemas across Australia; a tremendous achievement in itself for a Pakistani production.

Executive producer Asad Jamil Khan has described “The Legend of Maula Jatt” as one of the biggest films ever made in Pakistan. For those unfamiliar with his extensive career, Asad Jamil is currently working in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer at Frontier Medical and Dental College, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa. Moreover, he is one of the many people responsible for bringing “The Legend of Maula Jatt” to theatres across the country. Asad Jamil is an executive producer on the highly-anticipated film. Jamil is married to Ammara Hikmat, who’s also an executive producer on the film.

The husband-wife duo is super excited to give the fans a refreshing experience with “The Legend of Maula Jatt.” “The excitement is through the roof and we can’t wait to finally show what we have managed to achieve in terms of cinematography, acting and score with The Legend of Maula Jatt. October 13th can’t come soon enough. The film going to be a trend setter,” said Asad Jamil.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” arrives in theaters across Pakistan on October 13, 2022. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Abbasi, and Humaima Malick in lead roles. “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is a remake of the 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt,” which starred Sultan Rahi, Mustapha Qureshi and Aasia in lead roles.