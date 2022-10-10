CTP Lahore increases wrong parking fine by 900 percent

According to a source, the Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) increased the wrong parking fine by 900 percent. Now the fine will be Rs.2000 from today.

According to details, the Lahore city police have hiked the wrong parking fine from Rs200 to Rs2,000, an increase of 900 percent.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi ordered the traffic personnel to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders.

“The decision was taken on the strict orders of Lahore High Court (LHC),” he added.

According to Muntazir Mehdi, action would also be taken against cars parked in no-parking areas. The circle officers were also given the go-ahead to crack down on unlawful parking lots throughout the city.

The CTO Lahore asked the citizens to follow the rules to avoid fines. The new fines will become effective from today, October 7.

He also directed action against the unlicensed parking lots. He claimed that because of improper parking, the city was experiencing severe traffic congestion.

Muntazir Mehdi further said that the fine for the violation of one-way and driving without a license has already been charged at Rs2000. He said the vehicles emitting heavy smoke are also being fined.

City Traffic Police is a public-friendly and service-oriented, new initiative envisioned by the Government of Punjab and executed by the Punjab Police.

Unprecedented growth in two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the city and growing the capacity of the old Traffic Management System resulted in the conceiving and launching of the Traffic Warden System in Lahore.

The very designation ‘Traffic Warden’ is carefully selected to replace the word ‘Warden’ for the ‘Police’ which depicts the intention and objective of the Government of Punjab.

The Traffic Wardens are meant to ‘take care’ of the road users, instead of ‘policing’ them. The natural corollary of the main theme is ‘courtesy’, service’ and ‘help’, and ensuring adherence to general principles and rules of traffic. The Traffic wardens are committed to excellence in traffic management, the highest standards of integrity, and courtesy.