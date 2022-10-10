PM Shehbaz to be the Vice President of UN COP27

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP27, has announced to handover the vice-presidency of the conference to PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Out of the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honor as a consequence of the voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for an urgent climate action plan.

Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.

PM Sharif will co-chair the roundtable conference along with the president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway, being held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8.

The COP27 will be attended by world leaders, think tanks and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

This will be the 27th meeting organized by the United Nations regarding the problems of climate change and the need for sustainable solutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced for immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

A day earlier, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution in support of Pakistan to combat climate catastrophe. This was stated by FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet.

The foreign minister thanked the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for passing the resolution in support of Pakistan to combat the climate hazards following the recent floods.