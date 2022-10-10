Feroz alleges Alizey not ‘financially stable’

In his request for custody of the kids, Lollywood Feroz Khan claimed that his wife Syeda Alizey Sultan was not a financially successful person.

2018 saw the arranged marriage of Feroz Khan and Alizey Sultan. In four years, there have been several bumps in the couple’s marriage.

Aliza Sultan announced the breakup of the couple on social media and accused Feroz Khan of physical abuse and adultery.

Following that, actor Feroz Khan petitioned a family court for custody and visiting rights for his kids.

Feroz Khan’s attorney claims that the woman was not submissive to her husband. He continued by saying that because she is a “careless” woman, the star cannot leave his kids in her care.

The attorney argued that the actor had the full legal right to be given permanent custody of his children as well as the right to see, meet, and visit his children. The verdict, which will be made public on October 20th, is still under consideration by the court.

The actor was granted permission by the court to see his children after the hearing. The ex-wife Alizey Shah, on the other hand, is optimistic about the situation despite going through upheavals at a young age and can be seen updating her status on Instagram about bearing the upheavals at such a young age. Later, she removed that status.

Feroze Khan’s wife Alizey Sultan has confirmed her separation on her social media account. After the speculations about their split, now Alizey has come forward to announce the heartbreaking news. Taking to Instagram, Alizey accused the Khaani actor of physical violence and toxicity, and degradation at her husband’s hand.

She wrote, “ Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at her husband’s hand.”

She went on to add, “I do not want my children to grow up in a toxic household.”