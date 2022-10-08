Electricity consumers to get relief in bills from next month: Dastgir

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Friday said that the consumers of the electricity would be given relief in fuel adjustment price in next month’s electricity bills. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, the reduction in oil prices at the international market and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar has helped to slash the fuel price. The adjustment for June was Rs. 10 per unit while now it was 22 paisa per unit, he said. The minister admitted that during the last couple of months fuel price adjustments in the electricity bills had affected the people. He said as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the government has fully passed on the relief to the consumers. “The electricity consumers would see the relief in the electricity bill in the next month” he hoped. He said total relief of Rs. 65 billion has been provided to consumers using less than 300 units, farmers, and flood-affected people from the power sector.