Today Gold price in Pakistan, 06 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 148100 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 127000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 116416 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135757

