Today Gold price in Pakistan, 06 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 148100 on Thursday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same. Gold price in Pakistan today The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 127000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 116416 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135757 According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 148100. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 148100 Rs. 135757 Rs. 129588 Rs. 111075 per 10 Gram Rs. 127000 Rs. 116416 Rs. 111125 Rs. 95250 per Gram Gold Rs. 12700 Rs. 11642 Rs. 11113 Rs. 9525