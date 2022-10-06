Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured Wednesday by Israeli forces during an operation near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. Alaa Zaghal, 21 “died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army,” a statement read. The Israeli army confirmed an operation in the village of Deir al-Hatab. Two journalists were also injured during the clashes, an AFP journalist at the scene witnessed. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said the two journalists were employees of state television network Palestine TV. Local residents said the army had surrounded a house inside the village, which lies east of Nablus. The operation came as Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, visited Washington for talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The White House on Tuesday said that Sullivan had “stressed the need to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank by countering terrorism and incitement”.