Tamil actor Lokesh Rajendran dies by suicide

Tamil television actor Lokesh Rajendran, who is best known for his work as a child artist in the popular television serial ‘Marmadesam’, died by suicide yesterday at the age of 34. He is survived by his wife and two children. According to the police, the actor was addicted to alcohol due to his family issues and was frequently spotted sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. A police official was quoted saying, “On Monday, passers-by at the bus terminus noticed he was in discomfort. Some among them dialed 108 for an ambulance and also alerted the police. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on Tuesday night.”