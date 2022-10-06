Elahi for devising foolproof mechanism to resolve college teachers’ issues

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to resolve college teachers’ issues and stressed that the solution of the problems of nation-builders is a collective responsibility.

The teaching staff of Government Fatima Jinnah College Chuna Mandi called on CM the other day. The CM assured to give sympathetic consideration to the issue of contract teachers and assured that the Punjab government would solve their genuine issues on a priority basis. On his direction, a committee of secretaries of higher education, regulation and law departments was formed to present feasible proposals within 14 days.

The CM noted that the teachers are rendering the yeoman service of educating the youth with passion and hard work. Meanwhile, he added that strict punishments have been proposed to curb drug addiction in educational institutions and drug pushers would be given strict punishments. An autonomous body would be formed in Punjab to curb drugs along with setting up special courts and police stations; he added and asked the teachers to play their role in sensitising the youth about the hazards of drugs. Attachment to religion and religious education is an important means to remain safe from drugs, he concluded.

Former principal secretary GM Sikandar, ACS, secretary higher education and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the teachers’ community on world teachers day, adding that his teachers have played a profound role in the position he is holding today.

In his message issued on Wednesday, the CM said that mentorship, friendship, endless support and kindness are some of the words he associates with the teachers. It goes without saying that teachers rekindle their students’ nascent minds with knowledge and new ideas and help us become better human beings, he said. The teacher enjoys an important societal status and is considered a spiritual father; he said and added that students could earn respect and glory due to the hard work of their teachers. Respect and honor to the teachers is the duty of everyone as they are the benefactors of the nation and pride. Today, we have to reiterate a commitment that respect for the teachers will be ensured in every case, he concluded.