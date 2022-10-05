KARACHI: Karachi’s digital map will be available soon on KMC website: Following the orders of Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started working on a digital map of the city.

Wahab said that the details of the interactive map — which is called ‘Know Your Karachi’ — will soon be available on the KMC website.

His comments came while speaking during a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on Tuesday. “The process of improving the delivery of civic services with the help of modern technology would continue,” he said.

Wahab reviewed the preparation of the “unique” digital map for the first time at the KMC. He said the purpose of creating a new digital map was to provide important information about the city.

He said that after the preparation of the map, all necessary information would be available in one place, including municipal services, the relevant police station, wards, UCs, fire stations, hospitals, universities, colleges, public places, playgrounds, parks and libraries.

The information about bus routes and postboxes will also be available on the map, which will be uploaded to the website of the KMC. The city administrator said they would welcome the citizens’ feedback and suggestions to improve the map.

He added modern digital maps of this style had been prepared in all major cities of the world and uploaded on the internet so that citizens, tourists, and other people could get information.

The map enables people to get convenience in terms of transportation and travel in the city. “Karachi is also among the big cities of the world, so the new digital map will be useful here too,” he added.

Wahab directed the estate department to utilize all the resources to increase the recovery of taxes, saying that achieving the revenue targets was essential to making the KMC financially stable.

While reviewing the situation of recovery of taxes under the estate department, the administrator said all the revenue departments should mobilize their staff and make every effort to make the best possible use of the existing means of tax recovery.

In the meeting, Estate Director Samira Hussain gave a briefing on various issues and said work on increasing the recovery of revenue was going on. She said the situation would improve soon. Wahab said measures were being taken to make the departments of the KMC active and dynamic, and the results would be seen soon.