BOP’s Khaas Premium Banking offer initiated at Faisalabad & Karachi

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) arranged Khaas customers engagement sessions at Faisalabad and Karachi where selective clients were invited as special guests to meet with the President/CEO BOP Mr. Zafar Masud, Group Head Mr. Asif Riaz and other senior members.

Explaining his vision and expectations from Khaas premium banking, Mr. Zafar Masud emphasized that extensive network of BOP all over the country is a huge advantage to offer premium services to our valued customers. “BOP Khaas is a giant step towards transforming the image of the bank as one of the fastest growing and progressive entities of the country vis-a-vis ensuring provision of tailor-made products and services for each segment as the core deliverables,” Mr. Zafar Masud said. He informed that enhanced digital channels and credit cards were also being launched for the BOP customers.

The customers also shared their experience and expectations from Khaas proposition on this occasion. Eulogizing growth and development of BOP, they expressed their utmost satisfaction over bank’s customer care and products and services. The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has launched its priority branches in Karachi & Lahore along with one Khaas center in Faisalabad. These Khaas priority centers & lounges symbolize the value that BOP places on its relationship with Khaas customers.

BOP Khaas provides unique customer experience and relationship management through exceptional services and products. It provides differentiated and exclusive product offerings to Khaas customers with discounted fees, lifestyle privileges and alliances. BOP’s flagship Khaas centres offer meeting rooms on first-come-first-served basis, audio and video facilities, fast internet connectivity, exclusive cash counters, for their Khaas customers, waiting area for friends and family of customers, personalized priority relationship manager for banking needs and separate greeter service for Khaas customer guidance. Khaas premium banking benefits include free platinum debit card, free chequebook issuance, free Khaas vertical platinum card, free universal cheques, 50 per cent discount on lockers rent (any size), free SMS alerts, free IBFT (ATM and Mobile Banking) without annual subscription, lending solutions at discounted rates, dedicated priority relationship manager, preferred helpline and world credit card offering. BOP Regional Heads and Khaas teams of the respective regions were also invited at the events.