Janhvi Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced a while ago. Since then, the makers of the film have been giving constant updates about the venture. Just last month, the makers released an image of the two lead stars from the sets of the film to coincide with Kumar’s birthday. Now, reports state that the makers have locked the female lead for the venture. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor has joined the cast of the film. Putting the recent rumours about the female lead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to rest, the makers apparently zeroed in on Janhvi. As per the report on the online portal, it is being said that the makers wanted to pull off a casting coup of sorts, and rope in the biggest names for the film. Keeping this in mind, Janhvi Kapoor was approached for the movie. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.