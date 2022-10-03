PDM failed to face Imran Khan in political arena: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said in a statement that the PDM has forgotten the flood affectees in the excitement of getting NRO-II. Even earlier, representatives of the “Showbaz” government had visited the areas inundated by recent floods only to the extent of photo sessions. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that utterly failed to face Imran Khan in the political arena, PDM group could only manage to falsely accuse Imran Khan of stealing watches and bottles of mineral water. He also said that Imran Khan had honestly protected every penny of the national kitty.

Be it foreign visits or domestic spendings, Imran Khan used every single penny of the nation thriftily and focused all his attention on the country’s development, public relief, self-sufficiency and independence, Cheema maintained. He further said that it was the spirit of public service that petrol was worth Rs. 150 and the dollar was at Rs. 178 during the PTI era; per unit price of electricity was at Rs 16 and the country’s economy was growing at a positive rate of 5.9%; Industry and exports were booming and all these positive indicators of the economy were despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

On the other hand, the PDM group came to power only for personal gains, and in the process of saving the corrupt 1100 billion of themselves and their followers, they caused irreparable damage to the country, he said. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further said that the days of PDM group are numbered.