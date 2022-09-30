Richa Chadha shares pic of her mehendi as she kickstarts pre-wedding festivities

Bride-to-be Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with fiance Ali Fazal. On Thursday, Richa took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her mehendi ahead of the wedding. However, she did not reveal her look.

Richa and Ali will tie the knot on October 6 in a grand wedding after dating for many years. Reportedly, their pre-wedding festivals will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in the capital city. Their reception is said to be on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They will be reuniting onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise – Fukrey 3. The couple got engaged in 2019, after dating for seven years.

Ahead of their wedding, Richa and Ali shared a joint statement for their fans and talked about how their wedding got postponed due to Covid-19. Richa said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all.” Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

Richa continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.” “We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” further said Ali before Richa signed off saying, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”